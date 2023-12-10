NinePointTwo Capital LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,774,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $610.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $613.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

