Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 13,393 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 378.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $285.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.72.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

