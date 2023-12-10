Cadence Bank Sells 575 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 927,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,268,000 after purchasing an additional 454,103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 777.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 301,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 267,560 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,323,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.