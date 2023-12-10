CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. 31,890,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,122,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

