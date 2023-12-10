Cadence Bank Sells 2,664 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadence Bank decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.07. 5,713,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,841. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

