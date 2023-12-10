Cavalry Management Group LLC Invests $18.47 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,473,000. Datadog makes up about 8.1% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,190 shares of company stock worth $69,286,285 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.83 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.58, a PEG ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.