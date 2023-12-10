Callan Family Office LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $186.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day moving average of $181.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

