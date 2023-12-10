Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $935.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $22.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $944.30. 6,966,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,548. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $999.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $901.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
