Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,485 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $29,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

