International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $162.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

