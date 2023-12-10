Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.9% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,034. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.