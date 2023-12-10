Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 786,230 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 786,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,711,000. VICI Properties comprises approximately 5.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

VICI opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

