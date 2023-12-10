Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $20.58 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

AMGN stock opened at $269.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.30. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

