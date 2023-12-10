Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 5,814 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $453.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

