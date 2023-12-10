Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $31.24 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

