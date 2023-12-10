Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $243.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $775.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

