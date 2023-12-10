Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $453.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.