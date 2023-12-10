Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 3,560 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $610.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $570.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.90. The company has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.