Cadence Bank Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.72.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

