Cadence Bank Purchases 6,052 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 0.9% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 41.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 72,413 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 51.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,158 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 248,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,790,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,774,504. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

