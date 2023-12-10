NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005791 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $206.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00084330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00024016 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001940 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,082,457 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,003,804,576 in circulation. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $311,072,245.21 traded over the last 24 hours."

