Tenset (10SET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $286,676.04

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. Tenset has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and $286,676.04 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tenset has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 163,097,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,431,222 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

