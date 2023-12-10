Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0753 on Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $202,290.92 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,576,848,010 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,848,010.082123 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07546394 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $345,638.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

