Castellan Group Sells 692 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Castellan Group cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 2.7% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 295,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,818 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,818,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $457.89 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

