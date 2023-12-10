Castellan Group Sells 6,300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castellan Group lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.45. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $311.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

