Cavalry Management Group LLC Takes $12.81 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 214,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 5.6% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.88 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

