Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

