Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,504 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 3.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

