RWWM Inc. Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RWWM Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,231 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 9.4% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Kraft Heinz worth $72,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

