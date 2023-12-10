G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,649.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00024058 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001201 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000110 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.