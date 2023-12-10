Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $6.62

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.62 or 0.00015082 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $192.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00177518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.715321 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 881 active market(s) with $245,231,148.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

