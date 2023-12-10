New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

