Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.68 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,780 shares of company stock valued at $78,587,322. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

