2,302 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $157.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.