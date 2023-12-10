11,665 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

