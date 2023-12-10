Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Castellan Group

Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 6,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $99.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $394.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news,

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

