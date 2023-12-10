Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1,690.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for about 1.2% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,171,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,154,000 after buying an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $366.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.72. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $209.88 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.