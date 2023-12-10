Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $52,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,074,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $394.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

About Exxon Mobil



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

