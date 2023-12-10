Callan Family Office LLC Has $392,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $252.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average of $226.25. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $254.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.