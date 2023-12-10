Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

