Cartenna Capital LP Makes New $32.56 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,559,000. Yum! Brands accounts for 2.6% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Yum! Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $315,239,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

