Capula Management Ltd Takes $1 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. 576,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

