Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,260,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,429,660. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.56.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

