Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $207.83. 2,210,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.02. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

