Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 115.4% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $171.31. 230,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,160. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Read Our Latest Report on CLH

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.