Cadence Bank Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cadence Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,955. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

