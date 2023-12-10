Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $312.03 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00085097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00024031 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001944 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,376,398,277 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.