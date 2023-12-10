ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92.50

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 304.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1,246.3% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and approximately $92.50 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00177692 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008632 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

