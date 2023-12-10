Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Lowers Holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,438 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 39.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,833,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 519,498 shares during the period. Kim LLC raised its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 772,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 472,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

AEAE stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

