Castellan Group Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Castellan Group reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.6% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.57.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $804.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $755.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $732.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $815.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

